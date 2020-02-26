Solicitor tells Dundalk court that anonymous caller clearly wasn’t on his client’s Christmas card list

A Defence solicitor representing a man who was found with a knife, after an anonymous tip-off, has told Dundalk district court the caller was clearly someone who wasn’t on his client’s Christmas card list.

Darren Brady (33) of Oakland Park, Dundalk – who had 76 previous convictions, was charged with possession of a knife with a sharply pointed blade at Roden Place, Dundalk on October 9th last.

The solicitor said his client had handed it over when gardai had asked him if he had a knife and stressed that he has been engaging with the Turas Counselling Service and since his release from prison.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded the defendant on continuing bail to the 13 of May so his suitability to perform community service could be assessed.