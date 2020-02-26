Local farmers and landowners urged to check lands in search for Dundalk man

As the search for missing Dundalk man Oliver McCloskey continues today, farmers and landowners are being urged to check any properties or lanes on their lands.

According to LMFM, Oliver was known to go walking in the countryside in areas such as Ravensdale, Carlingford and the general north Louth area.

Oliver (67) is described as being 5' 11" in height, medium build and with medium-length white hair. When last seen Oliver was wearing a navy jacket. Oliver left his home in his white Peugeot 3008, registration number 191 - LH which has been located and was parked Quay Street.

Anyone with information or who can assist Gardaí in locating Oliver are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 - 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.