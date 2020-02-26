Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, February 26, 2020

The death has occurred of Kevin Burns of Garrybawn, Tom Bellew Avenue, Dundalk

Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his daughter Nicola, parents Michael and Mary-Ann, sister Moya Byrne, He will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Clodagh, son-in-law Michael Lennon, grandchildren Sean, Ryan and Cian, brothers Brendan and Johnny, sisters Joan Mc Court and Ann Doran, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

At Peace

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from Wednesday afternoon 4pm to 9pm. Private cremation will take place on Thursday.

No flowers please by family request.

Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Harry Martin of Avenue Road, Dundalk

Suddenly, on 24th February 2020. Harry, beloved father of Niall and Ronan, dear son of Ena and the late Jimmy and brother of Mairead, Miriam, Valerie. Harry will be sadly missed by his sons, mother, sisters, his sons mother Kay, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Harry will be reposing at Mc Geough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, A91XW66, from 4pm until 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday morning at 10.50am to St Patrick’s Cathedral, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

House Private

The death has occurred of Richard Nugent of Edenkell, Hackballscross, Dundalk / Tallaght, Dublin

Late of Old Bawn, Tallaght, Dublin. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved husband of Pauline and dear dad of Andrew and Caroline, He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, brother Jim, sisters Kathleen, Eileen and Sheila, son in-law James Flanagan, daughter in-law Trisha, grandchildren Sarah, Samuel, Killian, Hannah, Éabha, Michael, Fiachra, Danial and James. nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

No flowers, please, by family request.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Maureen Eilish Purcell of Louth Village

Maureen Eilish Purcell, Bannon's Cross, Louth Village, Louth. 25th February 2020. Peacefully at Moorehall Lodge, Ardee. Maureen will be sadly missed by her husband Joseph, children Dominic, Jaime, Damian, Marie-Therésé and Patrick, 9 grandchildren, brothers and sister Anthony, Therésé and Paul, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Maureen Rest in Peace

Maureen will repose at her residence (Eircode A91 FE81) on Thursday (27th) from 4pm to 8pm. House private on Friday morning please. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Louth arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Seamus Ward of Knocknagoran, Omeath, Louth

Predeceased by his father Jimmy. Very deeply regretted by his son Shay & daughter Erin, his mother Kathleen brother Pat, sister Mary, sister-in-law Jacqueline & brother-in-law Gary. Also by Mandy & all his uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at the residence of his brother Pat, Knocknagoran, Omeath (Eircode A91RH61) from 2.00pm - 9.00pm Friday. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.20am, proceeding on foot to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the charity of your choice.