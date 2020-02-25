Man refused to stop urinating when told to by a garda, Dundalk court hears

A 40-year-old man refused to stop urinating in a car park of the Rosewood Country Club in Ravensdale, when told to by a gardai, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Mark Corry of Melville Square, Cityside, Meakestown, Dublin 11 was before the court for being intoxicated in a public place and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour on January 26 last.

After the court heard the Longford native had no previous convictions, Judge Eirinn McKiernan struck out the matter on €300 being paid to the Turas Counselling Service.