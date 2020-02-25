SPONSORED CONTENT
FREE Lunchtime seminar for SMEs in the Cross-Border Region at Fairways Hotel, Dundalk
Calling all SME’s in the North East Region!
EURES Cross Border Partnership Ireland/Northern Ireland & Dundalk Chamber will host a Lunch Time Business Seminar on Employment Incentives and Supports available for SME’s in the Cross-Border Region on Wednesday 4th March 2020 from 12.30pm to 2pm at the Fairways Hotel, Dundalk.
Attendance FREE of Charge (Lunch included)
Participating Organisations
- EURES Cross Border Partnership
- Dept. for Employment Affairs and Social Protection
- Dept. for Communities
- InterTradeIreland
- Local Enterprise Office Louth
Topics to be covered include:
- Information and advice on recruiting cross border workers in Ireland
- How to tap into potential skills pool in the cross-border region
- What grants and supports are out there to help you recruit new staff?
- There will also be a Case Study of a SME who will discuss their previous experiences with these incentives.
To book your free place click on https://www.dundalk.ie/event/eures-lunch-time-business-seminar-2020
or call Brenda on Tel: 353 (42) 9336343 or email Brenda@dundalk.ie
