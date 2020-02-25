Family of missing Dundalk man offer 'heartfelt' thanks to all involved in ongoing search

Local man Oliver McCloskey has been missing since leaving his Faughart home last Thursday at around 6am.

An intensive search operation has been ongoing since then.

The 67-year-old's family took to social media yesterday evening to offer their "heartfelt" thanks to everyone involved in the search.

"On behalf of my mother Rita, my brothers Lee and Terry and I, I wish to express a heartfelt word of thanks to everyone for their kindness, love and support at this hard time. Sincere thanks to all for continuing to search for Dad in the cold, wind and rain. Please keep safe. To everyone for their continued support through their words, prayers, thoughts and actions, we are forever grateful and pray we will be reunited with Dad very soon."

Oliver is described as being 5' 11" in height, medium build and with medium-length white hair. When last seen Oliver was wearing a navy jacket. Oliver left his home in his white Peugeot 3008, registration number 191 - LH which has been located and was parked Quay Street.

Anyone with information or who can assist Gardaí in locating Oliver are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 - 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.