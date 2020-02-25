Council asked if footpaths in towns in Louth are gritted during icy spells

Dundalk councillor Maeve Yore asked at the Louth County Council February meeting if the gritting of footpaths in towns takes place. Cllr Yore raised the issue, following a number of falls that took place at the Market Square in Dundalk during a recent icy spell.

Director of Services Catherine Duff told the meeting that it is generally done on footpaths in Dundalk and Drogheda during severe weather, to help ensure businesses could be kept going,

Ms Duff explained that unlike roads in the county, footpaths were gritted on a local needs basis and that she would look into having the Square included in future.

Cllr Dolores Minogue asked why Ardee was not included in this. In response Cllr Minogue was told that the council would look into including Ardee in future.