Dundalk gardai came upon a suspect who had a meat cleaver

Gardai who were investigating a report of a man being seen with a gun outside a shop, subsequently came upon a suspect who had a meat cleaver, Dundalk district court heard last week.

The court was told that 19-year-old Jeff Lesley of John Street, Ardee was also found in possession of a bike that was stolen in a burglary.

Gardai had received a call reporting a man believed to be in possession of a gun outside Joe’s Shop at Greengates, Haggardstown at 12.15pm on May 25th last year.

On their way to the scene, they saw a man on a bicycle matching the same description and who removed a meat cleaver from his person and threw it over a hedge into garden behind him.

The court heard the bike and meat cleaver had been stolen that day in a burglary where entry had been gained after a door was kicked in.

Three days later an imitation firearm – an airsoft gun, was found in a white plastic bag containing other items, which was discovered in a yard.

It had previously been stolen in a burglary.

The court was told the defendant had no previous convictions.

The Defence barrister said his client was highly intoxicated and suffering from a form of psychosis at the time, but having viewed CCTV from the shop was absolutely disgusted at his own behaviour.

He had a letter of apology prepared for the court and is attending the Red Door Project in Drogheda for alcohol and drug addiction.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan put back the case to the 13th of May for a Probation report.