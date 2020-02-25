Deaths in Louth - Tuesday February 25 2020

The death has occurred of Kevin Burns of Garrybawn, Tom Bellew Avenue, Dundalk, Louth



On Sunday February 23, 2020, suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his daughter Nicola, parents Michael and Mary-Ann, sister Moya Byrne.

He will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Clodagh, son in-law Michael Lennon, grandchildren Sean, Ryan and Cian, brothers Brendan and Johnny, sisters Joan Mc Court and Ann Doran, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tom McGahan of Prospect, Maree, Oranmore, Co. Galway and formerly of Reaghstown, Co. Louth

On February 22, 2020, suddenly at his home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved partner of Sharon and loving father of Thomas and Alan.

Sadly missed by his sister Mary and brother Jim. Dearly missed by Sharon's daughters Kiara and Louise and his grandchildren Eva, Bill and Freya. Fondly remembered by his neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing at Maree Pastoral Center on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Joseph’s Church Maree with burial afterwards in Renvile Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Morgan Fitzpatrick of Dundalk, Co Louth and late of Leixlip, Co Kildare



On February 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Devoted father and husband.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Eimear, son Reuben, daughter Luna, his parents, sister Saragh, brother Luke, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the Massey Bros Funeral Home, The Haven, 177 Crumlin Road on Wednesday from 4 to 7 o’clock.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10 o’clock in Church of the Assumption, Booterstown Avenue followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. All enquires to Massey Bros 01 4541666.

May he rest in peace



