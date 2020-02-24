Roads
Brilliant 'Bill' sniffs out €77,000 during Louth M1 search
Gardai
'Bill', a Customs & Excise dog, sniffed out €77,000 cash during a Louth Road Policing Unit-led Multi-Agency checkpoint on the M1 motorway today.
Gardaí and Bill assisted in a search of the van, and cash was seized during the search.
According to gardai, the driver was arrested and detained at Dundalk Garda station.
In a Twitter update, gardai were on point with their pun: "Bill finds the bills."
Investigations are ongoing.
