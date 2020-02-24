Brilliant 'Bill' sniffs out €77,000 during Louth M1 search

'Bill', a Customs & Excise dog, sniffed out €77,000 cash during a Louth Road Policing Unit-led Multi-Agency checkpoint on the M1 motorway today.

Gardaí and Bill assisted in a search of the van, and cash was seized during the search.

According to gardai, the driver was arrested and detained at Dundalk Garda station.

In a Twitter update, gardai were on point with their pun: "Bill finds the bills."

Investigations are ongoing.