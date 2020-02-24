Weather
BREAKING: Met Éireann issues snow/ice warning for Louth
BREAKING: Met Éireann issues snow/ice warning for Louth
MET Éireann is warning the current cold weather is set to bring some snow and ice later in the week.
The national forecaster has issued a status yellow snow/ice warning for Louth and the rest of the country.
“Wintry showers, mainly of hail and sleet, will become increasingly widespread during Tuesday leading to icy patches. Some snow accumulations will also occur,” states the warning which will come into effect at 6am on Tuesday and remain in place until 9am on Wednesday.
Snow/ice warning issued— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 24, 2020
Status: Yellow
Location: countrywide
Valid: 6am Tuesday morning to 9am Wednesday morning
For full warning info please see https://t.co/oOxITrsnvw pic.twitter.com/d9sgi58T0k
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on