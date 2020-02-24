BREAKING: Met Éireann issues snow/ice warning for Louth

MET Éireann is warning the current cold weather is set to bring some snow and ice later in the week.

The national forecaster has issued a status yellow snow/ice warning for Louth and the rest of the country.

“Wintry showers, mainly of hail and sleet, will become increasingly widespread during Tuesday leading to icy patches. Some snow accumulations will also occur,” states the warning which will come into effect at 6am on Tuesday and remain in place until 9am on Wednesday.