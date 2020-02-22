MET ÉIREANN: Rainfall warning issued for Louth

Met Éireann have today issued a status yellow rainfall warning for County Louth.

Met Eireann said: "Rain on Sunday night into Monday morning will lead to accumulations of between 20 to 25mm quite widely, with higher totals possible in upland areas.

"The rain is likely to be preceded by a period of snow in parts of Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, before turning to rain later in the night.

"As the ground is saturated at the moment and river levels are elevated the combined effect of rainfall and snow melt may lead to some localised surface and river flooding."

Valid: 20:00 Sunday 23/02/2020 to 08:00 Monday 24/02/2020