Strong Dundalk ties to RTE's Dancing With The Stars stunner Gráinne Gallanagh

There's a very close Dundalk link to one of the stunning stars of RTE's hit show Dancing With The Stars.

Former Miss Universe Ireland winner and Buncrana beauty Grainne Gallanagh is currently wowing judges alongside her dance partner Kai Widdrington, however her sister Caitriona is a well-known face here in Dundalk - what with her being a school teacher at Scoil Phádraig Naofa in Kilcurry.

Gráinne also has nephews in Scoil Phádraig Naofa, Scoil Bhríde, Shelagh and Rachael's Room Preschool - and Diarmuid, Conall and Fionn Daly are extremely proud of their aunty Gráinne.

PICTURED: Caitriona Gallanagh

Speaking to the Democrat, Caitríona is urging everyone in north Louth to get behind her sister.

"All the children in the three local schools are supporting Gráinne, making posters, pictures and getting their parents to vote on Sunday nights. It has brought a lot of excitement to the schools and homes in the local area.

"Gráinne and her family are overwhelmed and extremely grateful for the support.

"Dundalk and Co. Louth, lets back Gráinne for victory! Tune in to DWTS on RTE 1 on Sunday at 6.30pm and text Gráinne to 53125 when voting lines open during the show."