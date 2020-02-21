Traffic
Multiple emergency services at scene of Dundalk accident this afternoon
According to reports this afternoon, three fire engines and an ambulance are at the scene of an accident just outside Dundalk on the Carrickmacross Road at the crossroads for Knockbridge.
The road is reportedly blocked both ways, with traffic building.
The road is closed at Stonetrough with traffic is currently being diverted through Louth Village and Knockbridge.
More as we get it.
