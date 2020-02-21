Dundalk BIDS office crowdfunding for signage project

Dundalk BIDS Office has started a fundraiser to raise money for five vintage signs to be restored across Dundalk town centre.

BIDS Officer Martin McElligott has started the fundraiser following the success of the old H O'Connell & Co. sign being restored to its former glory on Earl Street. It was handpainted by Barry Finnegan of Thinking Cap Design.

On the GoFundMe the local BIDS Officer explained: "This is a retail heritage project aimed at restoring Dundalk's old commercial hand-painted signage, we have recently completed the beautiful signage on Earl street which was first erected in 1871. Currently, there are no government funding streams that we can apply for on this.

"We are currently looking at five more vintage signs between Park Street, Earl Street, and Clanbrassil Street, we will keep everyone up to date on all proposed projects through our Facebook page https://business.facebook.com/dundalkbids "

Martin added: "If this is something you like and feel you could support we would sincerely appreciate your help and donations on this project. Contributors may wish to receive a certificate of thanks for their help in supporting Dundalk's old retail heritage signage by contacting me on manager@dundalkbids.com "

See: www.gofundme.com/f/dundalk-retail-heritage-signage-restoration?sharetype=teams&member=3733050&pc=fb_co_campmgmt_w&rcid=r01-158220611587-ba809f329fca4af0&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_lico%2Bshare-sheet&fbclid=IwAR0RVsJo-55t-IQEU2l0JGIVnY_wNv-_29lXlpvHA1h-76Yc45PEXb2HldU