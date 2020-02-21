Appeal issued for missing Dundalk man

An appeal has been issued to help trace a missing local man.

Mr Oliver 'Ollie' McCloskey was last seen down by the quay area in Dundalk early on Thursday morning.

He is in his late 60s and described as being of medium build. He is wearing a navy Regatta jacket with hood and possibly a navy hat also.

If anybody has information or has seen him please contact Dundalk garda station immediately on 0429388400