Gardai raid Louth home as part of probe into Moldovan crime gang

A garda search at a home in County Louth today by members of the Criminal Assets Bureau, assisted by the Emergency Response Unit and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit and an expert property valuation professional, targeted assets linked to a Moldovan organised crime group suspected of being heavily involved in the sale and supply of illicit drugs

According to gardai, during the course of the search, the following items were seized:

- Approximately €5,000 in cash

- A white AMG Mercedes Benz C200 coupe, 171 registration

- Various electronic devices including laptops and mobile phones

- Assorted documents

- Banking records

The Criminal Assets Bureau has also secured a Court restraining order in respect of approximately €30,000 in a financial institution.

This ongoing Criminal Assets Bureau investigation is targeting assets linked to a Moldovan Organised Crime Group suspected of being heavily involved in the sale and supply of illicit drugs.

This morning’s Criminal Assets Bureau search operation is a significant development in the identification of assets, including property, linked to the Organised Crime Group and acquired with the proceeds of crime.

In particular, the investigation is focused on the purchase and extensive re-development of the residential property that is being searched today.