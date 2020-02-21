Temporary evening road closure in Dundalk town centre next week

Louth County Council have announced the temporary road closure of Linenhall Street in Dundalk town centre for a period of nearly two weeks.

The temporary closure will operate between the hours of 7pm to 7am each day from Tuesday February 25 to Saturday March 7 (roads will be open outside these hours) to facilitate road resurfacing works on Linenhall Street, Bridge Street, Church Street and Patrick Street. Local access will be provided.

The below diversions will be in place:

Diversion Route South: South Bound traffic approaching Linenhall Street (R132) will be diverted east along Fairgreen Road, south along Castle Road (LT20063) to its junction with Jocelyn Street (R172). Then west along Jocelyn Street, Roden Place (R172), Francis Street (R132), Park Street (R132), along Magnet Road (R132) to its junction with The Long Walk (LT20016), north along Long Walk and The Laurels (LT20011) to its junction with Church Street.

Diversion Route North: North Bound traffic approaching from Church Street (R132) will be diverted west along The Laurels (LT20011), The Long Walk (LT20016) to its junction with MacSwiney Street (LT 20016). Then north along MacSwiney Street and Legion Avenue (LT 20015) to its junction with The Castletown Road (R934), east along the Castletown Road to its junction with Bridge Street (R132).