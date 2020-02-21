Deaths in Dundalk - Friday, February 21, 2020

The death has occurred of Margy Boyle (née Dyas) of Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk

Peacefully, at home surrounded by her family, 19th February 2020. Margy, beloved daughter of the late Alan and Margaret, much loved and best friend wife of Paul and devoted sister of Heather. Margy will be sadly missed by her husband, sister, brother in law Henry, work colleagues, relatives and friends.

Margy will be reposing at Mc Geoughs Home from 3pm until 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday morning to Presbyterian Church, Jocylen Street, arriving for Service at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballymascanlon Churchyard. Donations, if desired, to the North Louth Hospice or the Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Donal Halpenny of Moorehall Close, Ardee

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Olive, his father Peter, mother Nell, mother-in-law Mrs. Sheridan, sisters Yvonne and Doreen, his children and two grandchildren, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home today, Thursday, from 2pm to 9pm and tomorrow Friday 2 pm to 8 pm. Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Ardee Hospice Homecare. House private on Saturday for removal.

The death has occurred of Tommy Ralph of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home and formerly of Fr. Murray Park, Dundalk

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital after being lovingly cared for by Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. Predeceased by his wife Patricia (née Rafferty), parents Tom and Sarah (late of St, Alphonsus Road), sister Kathleen. He will be sadly missed by his loving family sons Gary (London), Eamon (Australia), daughters in-law Dawn and Eden, grandchildren Aidan and Siobhan, brothers John, Paddy and Michael, sisters May, Alice and Ann, brother in-law Eamon, sisters in-law Maureen, Monica and Esther, aunts Margaret Molony and Betty Ralph, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, friends, neighbours and residents and staff of Blackrock Abbey.

May He Rest In Peace

''No flowers, please, by request, donations to a charity of your choice.''

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Cissie Treanor of Dungooley Crossroads, Dundalk / Forkhill, Armagh

Passed away peacefully at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda. Devoted sister of the late Rose (Finnegan) and Mary (Coburn).

Reposing at her late residence at Dungooley, Crossroads, Kilcurry from 5.30pm on Thursday evening. Funeral on Saturday, 22nd February, leaving her home at 10.20am to St. Brigid's Church, Kilcurry arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

St Brigid of Faughart Pray For Her

Deeply regretteted by her sorrowing nephews, nieces and wider family circle, neighbours & many friends. (House strictly private on morning of funeral).