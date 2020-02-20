Kevin Meenan to be co-opted onto Louth County Council

Louth Sinn Fein have nominated Kevin Meenan to fill the ‘casual vacancy’ on Louth County Council left by Ruairi Ó Murchú when he was elected as TD.

Kevin was nominated by the Duffy Downey Cumann in Dundalk at the convention held in the Redeemer on Thursday evening. It was uncontested.

Kevin said: “I am looking forward to working with the people of Dundalk South again and want to thank my Cumann for putting their faith in me and my family, without their support I would not be able to do the job at all.”

The formal co-option will take place at the Council offices on Monday evening.