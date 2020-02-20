Disabled drivers and passengers exempt from toll charges under new law

Disabled drivers and disabled passengers will be exempt from tolls across the country under a new directive.

The Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland has said that "disabled drivers and disabled passengers whose vehicles are tax-exempt under the drivers and passengers with disabilities tax relief scheme are exempt from tolls on each toll road in the state".

The changes came into effect from February 2020.

The DDAI added: "Once a vehicle is registered and verified, a unique identity disc will be provided for your vehicle. Discs should be displayed on the vehicle's driver's side windscreen."

For further information on how to apply see: www.ddai.ie/mo…/234-disability-toll-exemption-scheme