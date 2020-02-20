Road to Kentucky Derby begins at Dundalk Stadium

Dundalk Stadium is set to stage The European Road to the Kentucky Derby Race Night featuring The Woodford Reserve Patton Stakes Listed Race.

The race is part of an initiative that guarantees one European horse a place in this year’s Kentucky Derby.

The night will incorporate the Kentucky Derby Presenting Sponsor, Official Bourbon of Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby; Woodford Reserve. They will be on site to offer complimentary Woodford Reserve Mint Juleps, the official drink of the Kentucky Derby to customers who book the ‘Millionaire’s Row’ Restaurant Package or ‘Derby Delicious’ Party Food Package.

Dundalk will stage the penultimate race in the ‘European Road to the Kentucky Derby’ in a stand-alone series of seven one mile races with other races in the European series to be run at Naas, Chantilly, Doncaster, Kempton and Newcastle.

Only one position in the Kentucky Derby starting gate will be awarded to the horse that accrues the most points in the ‘European Road to the Kentucky Derby’ and accepts the invitation to compete in the 146th running of the $2million (US Dollars) race for three year olds at the world-famous Churchill Downs, Kentucky, on Saturday May 2nd this year.

The ‘European Road to the Kentucky Derby’ will award points in each race to horses finishing first, second, third and fourth, with the horse finishing the series with the most points awarded an entry.

The points will be increased for races on all-weather tracks with Leg 6 of the series featuring Dundalk Stadium’s The Woodford Reserve Patton Stakes (Listed) on February 28th with the first four horses awarded twenty, eight, four and two points respectively.

Jim Martin, Chief Executive of Dundalk Stadium said: “We are delighted to be involved in the European Road to the Kentucky Derby for the third year.

“Our qualifying Listed Race will be The Woodford Reserve Patton Stakes over 1 mile which will be run on the 28th February with a race value of €75,000. The race night is one of the most exciting on our calendar and one not to be missed.”

Doors open at 4.00pm on Friday 28th February with the first of 8 races off at 5.00pm. Music from The DJ CO will follow the horse and greyhound racing.