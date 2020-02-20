Big day for Louth TDs at first sitting of 33rd Dáil

Louth's five newly-elected TDs attended the first sitting of the 33rd Dáil in Leinster House today.

All members made their way to the Dáil Chamber for a 12 noon commencement of the first sitting of the 33rd Dáil.

It was very much a friendly and family affair outside Leinster House as the TDs were joined by supporters and family for much-treasured photo opportunities.

Sinn Fein TD for Louth Ruairi Ó Murchú described it as a "fantastic" day.

"It’s a fantastic day for SF, entering the house with 36 comrades is remarkable," adding: "A sincere go raibh maith agaibh to every activist who made this possible.

"I am going here to represent you, to be your voice and to work as hard as I can."

Meanwhile, Fine Gael TD for Louth Fergus O'Dowd said he was "honoured" to return to the Dáil today.

"(It's a) great privilege to continue to represent the people of Louth and East Meath."

Labour TD for Louth Ged Nash labeled the day a "proud" one for him personally and that he was "privileged" to represent the constituency.

"I want to sincerely thank the people of the area for entrusting me with their support.

"I’m delighted to be at Leinster House today with four great people and tremendous supporters; my Mam, Rose, Michelle and Michael."