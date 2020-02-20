Louth Cllr calls for increased digital safety laws in a bid to combat online bullying

A local Cllr has spoken out about the rise of online bullying and harassment.

Cllr Erin McGreehan believes that the behaviour both individuals and online media has been brought into focus following the tragic death of Caroline Flack.

The local Cllr said: "Unfortunately, there have been many tragedies caused by the incredibly harmful behaviour of some people online."

Cllr McGreehan added she believes that it is time for "the law to catch up with the technology. Physical assault and harassment are illegal, and the online versions should also be legislated for.”

Cllr McGreehan added: "In 2016, the Law Reform Commission published its report on Harmful Communication and Digital Safety. They also drafted a Bill to implement the proposals.

"This bill provided for the establishment of a Digital Safety Commissioner whose functions are to ensure oversight and regulation of procedures for the removal of harmful digital communications. It also provides for the creation of codes of practice for digital service undertakings and for the establishment of an advisory committee to the proposed Digital Safety Commissioner."

Cllr McGreehan, who holds a Degree in Law, acknowledges that the Bill in its current structure "may need work in some areas such as jurisdiction, transparency and time frames" but insists that this Bill should be the “beginning of positive change in making the online world safer for us all”.

The North Louth Cllr believes that a “commission would facilitate a safer online environment, would advise on online safety issues and therefore lead to a safer and more positive online experience for everyone”.

For more information see: www.lawreform.ie/news/report-on-harmful-communications-and-digital-safety.683.html