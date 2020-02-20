Triumph for the Four Seasons Hotel, Spa & Leisure Club, Carlingford at the Weddings Online Awards 2020

The weddingsonline Awards, which took place at the Knightsbrook Hotel in Trim, Co. Meath, bring together wedding suppliers from across the country to recognise and celebrate the very best services in the Irish wedding industry.

Amongst the winners on the night was Louth’s most popular wedding venue recognised for outstanding service. The four-star Four Seasons Hotel, Spa & Leisure Club, Carlingford’s Linda Scott made it a success for the Wee County by picking up the ‘Venue Co-ordinator of the Year – Leinster’ award.

Since launching in 2000, weddingsonline has quickly become one of Ireland’s most popular wedding resources, providing a huge list of wedding suppliers for brides and grooms to connect with. The weddingsonline Awards subsequently launched in 2008 and have since become a permanent annual fixture in the wedding industry.

“The weddingsonline Awards recognise the professionalism, dedication, exceptional service and all-round excellence of wedding venues and suppliers made more special in that it comes on the 20th anniversary of weddingsonline,” says Jonathan Bryans Commercial Director, weddingsonline. “The awards present a rigorous examination of wedding suppliers and venues and we are thankful to our independent team of judges for their dedication and hard work. We trust that it will be the springboard to more success for all.

“We are proud and honoured to have Linda Scott as an integral part of our wedding and banqueting team and are delighted that her hard work and dedication has been acknowledged by weddingsonline. Linda dedicates all of her time and effort to ensure that every bride and groom have the wedding of their dreams.” commented the Four Seasons Hotel, General Manager; Dermot Redmond “The hotel itself is constantly growing and improving and has undergone a number of renovations in the past few years including our beautiful Grand Summer Ballroom, The Lough Lounge Bar & Restaurant, New Luxe Spa and we are launching a Thermal & Wellness Suite on the 1st of March with Vitamin D beds, Himalayan Salt Sauna and much more.”