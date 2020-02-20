Family Addiction Support Network in Dundalk to host awareness event

On the back of the National Drugs’ Strategy ‘Reducing Harm, Supporting Recovery; a health led response to drug and alcohol use in Ireland 2017-2025’ and to the mark the International Family Drug Support Day on February 24, the Family Addiction Support Network in Dundalk is organising its second annual information/awareness event at their premises on Monday.

"The stigma of addiction affects many individuals and families but it doesn’t have to be this way. Drugs are a cancer and nobody needs to hold their head in shame when asking for help. It begins with sharing our stories, better public education and a broader sense of acceptance of addiction as a treatable disease similar to diabetes, heart disease, etc."

The event will take place at Lios Dubh, Dundalk (A91 T668) on Monday February 24.

Agenda

9.30am-10am: Registration, Tea & Scones

10am: Welcome – Chairperson Marian Sloan

10.10am: Speaker - Bishop Michael Router, Auxiliary Bishop of Armagh

10.20am: Speaker (to be confirmed)

10.30am: – Jackie McKenna, FASN Project Coordinator, Overview of Stigma

10.40am: Vice Chair Mark Dearey: The Importance of Family Support

Interviewees: FS Specialist Gwen McKenna, Facilitator Mary McEntegert, Family Member Naomi

Dundalk FM interviewer: Pat Byrne interviews panel with questions

11.15am: Drama by Uncut Diamonds – “Under Pressure” a Drug Related Intimidation Drama

11.45am: Q&A Panel Discussion

12.30: Lunch

Please confirm your attendance by contacting Ann 042 9355251 or email info.fasn@gmail.com as spaces are limited.