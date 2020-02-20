Dundalk man had flat-head screwdriver when stopped and searched by Gardai

A 47 year old man who was found in possession of a flat-head screwdriver when he was stopped and searched by Gardai on Nicholas Street in Dundalk, was last week given a two month suspended sentence at the local district court.

The court heard Gardaí had received an anonymous call about a man acting in a suspicious manner on October ninth 2018 and the screw driver was subsequently found in the pocket of Patrick Cawley with an address at The Bakehouse, Church Street, Dundalk.

The defendant was also before the court charged with failing to comply with a direction of a Garda, after he refused to leave the Simon Community Day Care centre on September 16th last year