Dundalk dancer Emmanuella performs with Stormzy at The Brit Awards

Dundalk dancer Emmanuella Salako was spotted on stage at the Brit Awards on Tuesday.

The well-known local woman performed as a backing dancer with British grime artist Stormzy.

Taking to social media the local woman said: "Stormzy, The Brit Awards 2020. Words cannot describe how epic this performance was! Such an honor to be part of it!

"Felt incredible and proud to be on stage with the BEST! Huge thank you to Dancers inc for the amazing opportunity #OneForTheBooks"

Emmanuella is choreographer with Crystal Ice Dance Academy.

Stormzy won Best Male Solo Artist at the 2020 Brit Awards.

You can view his performance here: