Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday, February 20, 2020

The death has occurred of Mary MURPHY (née Malone), 159 Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Dermot and dear mother of Patrick, Ann, Gerard, Marie, Dermot, Eileen, Sheila and Yvonne. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, daughters-in-law Angela, Mary and Joan, son-in-law Desmond, grandchildren great-grandchildren, sisters Joan, Kitty and Mairead, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence (A91 V2F3) from 2pm to 8pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of The Holy Redeemer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilkerley Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

House Private on Thursday Morning please.



The death has occurred of Michael Geoghegan of Crossabeigh, Knockbridge

Peacefully in the presence of his family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved husband of Alice and cherished father of Anne and Pauline, predeceased by his brothers Tommy, Patsy, Joe and Sean, sister Mary, son-in-law Brian Worrall. Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his loving wife, daughters, son-in-law Hugh McBride, grandchildren Olivia, Emma, David and Niall, brother Tony, sister Sr. Joan, nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and by all who knew and loved him.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Dixons Funeral Home (A91 PV07), Thursday, between 4 o’clock and 8 o’clock. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Mary’s Church, Knockbridge followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private. Family flowers only, donations if desired, to the Birches.