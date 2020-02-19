Aaron Brady texted girlfriend he was loading a lorry around time of shooting, court hears

A man who denies the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe texted his girlfriend to say he was loading a lorry about 90 minutes before the shooting and asked if she wanted to meet up later that evening, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Under cross examination Detective Inspector Mark Phillips told defence counsel Michael O'Higgins SC that gardai retrieved a number of text messages from the accused man Aaron Brady's girlfriend's phone. Jessica Flynn's phone was seized by members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) the day after the robbery as Mr Brady had told gardai he was with her at the time of the shooting.

It also emerged during cross examination that the yard in south Armagh where Mr Brady said he was loading waste from laundered diesel onto a truck at the time of the shooting was not searched by the PSNI. Insp Phillips also told Mr O'Higgins that the investigation team believe that the raiders had been in position beside the credit union from about 20.50, about 35 minutes before the fatal shooting.

Mr Brady (29) from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh has pleaded not (NOT) guilty to the capital murder of Det Gda Donohoe (41) who was then a member of An Garda Siochana on active duty shortly before 8.30pm on January 25, 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth. Mr Brady has also pleaded not (NOT) guilty to a charge of robbing approximately e7,000 in cash and assorted cheques on the same date and at the same location.

Insp Phillips confirmed the contents of a series of texts between Mr Brady and Ms Flynn on January 25, 2013. The first from Aaron Brady was received by Ms Flynn at 14.43 and read: "Where did you get the feed. I'm not doing anything. Have a few things to do later on at about 8 'til ten. Then I'm doing nothing if you want to do something. If not I understand. Is your ones giving out today."

Insp Phillips agreed that when asked about this text Ms Flynn said that when he said he had a "few things to do later on" he might have meant that he was "away with the lads" or "down in the yard loading the lorry".

At 16.52 that afternoon Mr Brady again texted to say: "I was there for a while. Had to meet a man there now. I have work at 8 'til about 10.30 then that's it. Sure if not, I will be stuck in the cold house and am not putting heating oil in it until [named person] gives money."

Insp Phillips said Ms Flynn told investigators she understood Mr Brady to mean that from 8 until 10.30 he would be in the yard "where they would be loading and washing diesel and that."

At 19.50 Ms Flynn received a message from Aaron Brady stating: "Aww. They won't say nothing to you will they. Watch any good movies. I'm going to get soaked in a while. Rippin." By "ripping" Ms Flynn understood him to mean that he was "in a rage".

Ms Flynn texted Mr Brady saying: "Not really a scary one. Just dopey ones. They didn't even want to talk to me because I'm like a wasp this day. What do you have to do?" Ms Flynn told PSNI officers that she deleted Mr Brady's response to that message because she knew police were coming and she didn't want to get any of the lads in trouble. However, she remembered that he had said he was "loading the lorry" so she knew he meant he was working in the diesel yard.

The text was later retrieved from the phone using specialist software, Insp Phillips said. It was sent at 19.54 and read: "Just have to load the lorry but will only take an hour or two. This phone is going to go dead. I will text you as soon as home and get it charged. Love you. x."

The trial continues in front of Justice Michael White and a jury of eight men and seven women.