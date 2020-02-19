Public lighting in Louth to be replaced with LED lanterns

Louth County Council is one of ten local authorities who are part of a region for a public lighting scheme that is being led by Kilkenny County Council, which proposes to retrofit public lighting in the county to energy efficient LED lanterns, as part of an action plan to make the local authority more energy efficient.

Members were told at the Louth County Council February meeting that Louth County Council is one of ten counties that comprise Region Two - Eastern, where the final quarter of 2020 will see the project commence. The local authority believes that the project will deliver energy efficiency and carbon reductions for 2020 and will be a “significant” step towards 2030 targets.

Director of Services, Mr Frank Pentony told the meeting that the national project, the “National Public Lighting Energy Enhancement Project” is estimated at costing €107 million nationally. He also explained that in the county currently, as lights go out at the moment, they are being changed to LEDs.

Members at the meeting voiced their support for the project. Cllr Tom Cunningham welcomed the news but also queried if the works entailed solely the replacement of the old lights with LEDS.

Cllr Cunningham said that he had heard reports of new lamps blowing and wondered if it was possibly down to the ballast in the light fitting. In response to Cllr Cunningham’s query, Senior Engineer John O’Hagan told the meeting that they would be replacing all the light heads.

Cllr Dolores Minogue commented that in places in Ardee where the lights have already been changed, the area has become “much brighter”. Her comment was reflected by Cllr Kevin Callan who said it made areas feel much safer but also asked if it could also be done in areas like laneways which have never had streetlights.

Chief Executive Joan Martin responded to Cllr Callan’s query to say that as things stand this would not be possible. Public lighting, she told the meeting, was a huge part of the local authority’s budget. As there has been no increase in the council’s budget, there are currently no funds to carry this out.

The survey for the national project, Ms Martin told the meeting, was carried out at a specific point in time and that the contract that was drawn up in relation to it cannot be changed now. “We will have to see where we stand once this project is done”, she added.

Ms Martin also told the meeting, that the project will require “substantial” capital funding, and that she would be approaching the members for approval to borrow €5 million for the council’s contribution to the project. This could be clawed back over time through the savings that would be made as a result of the energy efficient lighting, Ms Martin reminded the members.

As well as the long term savings Louth County Council would make through the project, the Chief Executive also reflected earlier comments made by members regarding the added safety the lighting offered.

Ms Martin told the meeting that in the early days of the drug feud in the south of the county, one of the very early actions of the local authority was to go into the Moneymore estate and change all the public lighting to LEDS, for the reason that it might help people feel safer.