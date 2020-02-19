Louth County Council launches new housing initiative aimed at helping vulnerable people

Louth County Council, in conjunction with the Peter McVerry Trust and two other local authorities, has launched a new initiative aimed at helping vulnerable people sleeping rough and long term homeless service users.

Three local authorities, Louth County Council, Cavan County Council and Monaghan County Council together with the Peter McVerry Trust will provide the housing units scattered across the three counties.

The new initiative will ensure the successful re-housing of people with complex needs and offers multi-disciplinary wraparound supports to ensure they have the care needed to stay in a home of their own.

The support will also be provided by Peter McVerry Trust’s North East Housing first team with the support of the HSE.

The contract was awarded to Peter McVerry Trust following a competitive tender process in late 2019. The initiative will run until the end of 2021 and house a minimum of 35 individuals over the course of the contract.