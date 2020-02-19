Deaths in Louth - Wednesday February 19 2020

The death has occurred of Michael Moylan of Rathabbey, Grange, Carlingford, Louth / Clarecastle, Clare



Beloved husband of Helen and dear dad of Dennis, Sharron, Lorraine, Janet and Stephen. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of Lily Hanlon, Ballagan, Greenore (Eircode A91 KH64) from 7pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Friday at 10.20am, to the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Boher, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Birches, Rathabbey c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Alice McKenna of Dublin / Cappogue, Dunleer, Louth

On February 16, 2020, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff in New Park Care Centre, The Ward. Late of St. Joseph’s School for the Deaf, Navan Road and formerly of Cappogue, Dunleer, Co. Louth.

Predeceased by her sister Mary and brother in law Kevin. Sadly missed by her sister Kitty, brother in law Paddy, nieces Helena, Jane, Ann and Jean, nephews John, Joe, Pat and Noel, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at New Park Care Centre, The Ward, Co. Dublin on Wednesday, from 3.30-5.30pm.

Funeral on Thursday morning to The Church of the Most Precious Blood, Cabra West, arriving for 11.30am Requiem Mass.

Funeral thereafter to Glasnevin Crematorium.

Family flowers only, please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Paul Durnin of Carstown, Termonfeckin, Co. Louth

On February 16, 2020, suddenly. Paul (Paul’s Stall) beloved husband of Mary and loving dad to David, Maria and Molly. Sadly missed by his wife and family, son in law Aaron, daughter in law Carol, grandchildren Connie and twin grandsons Alfie and Kevin, brothers Michael, Val, Seamus, Raymond, Declan and Gerard, sisters Philomena, Christine and Gráinne, father-in-law Tony, mother-in-law Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 5pm until 8pm on Thursday and Friday evening.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am walking to Our Lady of Lourdes Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Newtown Crosslawn Cemetery, Termonfeckin Road.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lil) Dunne (née Kinlen) of Hand Street, Drogheda, Co. Louth

On February 18 2020, peacefully in her 100th year at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Elizabeth (Lil), beloved wife of the late Patrick and loving mam to Maeve, Patrick, Geraldine and Stephen.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes from 3 pm on Wednesday evening with removal at 5.30 pm walking to Our Lady of Lourdes Church arriving at 6 pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.30 pm. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace