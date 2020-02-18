Registration now open for annual St Oliver’s 5K race

Registration is now open for the third annual St Oliver’s 5K race, which takes place on Saturday March 21 at 11am.

The race, which raises much-needed funds for St Oliver’s Community Hospital in Dundalk, is available for registration at https://www.myrunresults.com/ Last year, more than 200 runners took part and organisers are hoping that even more will put the St Oliver’s 5K on their events’ list for 2020.

There are cash prizes for first, second and third male and female categories and the first 200 finishers will receive a commemorative medal.

Registration, which costs €15, is open online and there will be registration at Dowdallshill GAA Hall, Newry Road, on Friday March 20 from 6.30pm to 8pm and from 9am on the morning of the race, which starts from the GAA club.