Louth castle scoops top national wedding venue award
Darver Castle in Mid Louth was named Castle Venue of the Year at the prestigious WeddingsOnline awards last night.
The venue's management took to social media to extend their thanks to all who helped them win the award and they added that they were "grateful" for the accolade.
#LouthChat We are super excited this morning, we only went and won Castle of the Year at #WOLawards20 last night. Feeling so grateful! Thanks to all.#winafeckinkitchen pic.twitter.com/OvBOLpyYWP— The Award-Winning Darver Castle Wedding Venue (@Darvercastle) February 18, 2020
