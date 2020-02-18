Local Business

Louth castle scoops top national wedding venue award

David Lynch

David Lynch

Darver Castle in Mid Louth was named Castle Venue of the Year at the prestigious WeddingsOnline awards last night.

The venue's management took to social media to extend their thanks to all who helped them win the award and they added that they were "grateful" for the accolade.