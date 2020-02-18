Deaths in Louth - Tuesday February 18 2020

The death has occurred of Terry Banim of Chapel Street., Dundalk, Louth / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny

On February 17, 2020, peacefully in St Peters Nursing Home, Castlebellingham. Terry much loved son of the late Robert and Julia, brother of Annmarie, Jackie and Bridget.

Terry will be sadly missed by his brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Terry will be reposing at Mc Geoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street A91XW66, from 4pm until 7pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday to St. Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Marjorie Campbell (née Bothwell) of Seafield, Ballymascanlan, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in her 99th year at home. Beloved wife of the late Herbert and dear mother of Thomas, Heather, Sandra, John and Linda.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law Michael and Mark, daughter-in-law Cheryl, John's partner Bernie, sister-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Claire, Ryan, Rochelle, Forrest and Richard, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 3pm-8pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sinéad Maguire of Shrewsbury Manor, Greenhills, Drogheda



On February 15, 2020, suddenly aged 18 years. Sinéad, beloved daughter of Sharon and Ged and loving sister to Seán and Toby.

Very sadly missed by her heartbroken parents, brothers, nana Pauline, aunts, uncles, godparents, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home, from 4 o’clock until 8 o’clock on Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

Removal on Thursday morning at 12 noon walking to St. Peter’s Church, West Street arriving for Funeral Mass at 1 o’ clock. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

House private on Thursday morning please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Dick (Jerome) Mc Conville of The Priory, Westcourt, Drogheda, Co. Louth, and formerly of Magheralin, Co. Down



On February 15, 2020, suddenly. Dick (Jerome) predeceased by his dad Tommy and brother Brian.

Deeply regretted by his sons Gary and Mark, daughters Emma and Catherine, his mother Margaret, brothers, sisters, Ann, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda (A92XN75) from 4pm until 8pm on Wednesday evening.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am driving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin at 1.30pm.

No flowers please.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary Murphy (née Malone) of 159 Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk, Louth, A91 V2F3

Peacefully, in the tender loving care of the nurses and staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Dermot and dear mother of Patrick, Ann, Gerard, Marie, Dermot, Eileen, Sheila and Yvonne.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, daughters-in-law Angela, Mary and Joan, son-in-law Desmond, grandchildren great-grandchildren, sisters Joan, Kitty and Mairead, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence (A91 V2F3) from 2pm-8pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday morning to the Church of The Holy Redeemer, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilkerley Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

House private on Thursday morning please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sheila Sweeney of Grange, Knockbridge, Louth

Peacefully at home on February 17, 2020. Sheila, beloved daughter of the late Harry and Kathleen, sister of the late Molly, Bridie, Fr Owen, Kitty, Alec, Henry and Philomena.

Sheila will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law Angela, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the home of her nephew, Brendan Sweeney, Grange, Knockbridge, A91 RX70, from 8.00pm on Monday, and from 11.00am on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Knockbridge, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace



