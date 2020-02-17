DUNDALK CRIME

Gardaí investigating three burglaries across North Louth

Tia Clarke

Tia Clarke

tia.clarke@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Cash Stolen  

A small amount of cash was stolen from a premises in Dundalk town centre. 

The burglary took place between 7:10am and 8:20am on Monday, February 10. 

Gardaí say inquiries are ongoing and have appealed for witnesses.  


Coe’s Road Burglary

A premises off the Coe's Road in Dundalk was broken into on Thursday, February 6. 

A small amount of cash was taken during the burglary. 

Dundalk Gardaí say they have a suspect. 

Ravensdale Burglary

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing into a burglary in the Ravensdale area. 

Property owners noticed that there was damage to a door, and a ride-on trailer was taken during the burglary. 