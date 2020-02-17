Gardaí investigating three burglaries across North Louth

Cash Stolen

A small amount of cash was stolen from a premises in Dundalk town centre.

The burglary took place between 7:10am and 8:20am on Monday, February 10.

Gardaí say inquiries are ongoing and have appealed for witnesses.



Coe’s Road Burglary

A premises off the Coe's Road in Dundalk was broken into on Thursday, February 6.

A small amount of cash was taken during the burglary.

Dundalk Gardaí say they have a suspect.

Ravensdale Burglary

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing into a burglary in the Ravensdale area.

Property owners noticed that there was damage to a door, and a ride-on trailer was taken during the burglary.