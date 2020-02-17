LOUTH WEATHER: Forecast 'not as unsettled' as recent weeks

After a series of strong storms in recent weeks, it looks like the unsettled weather will remain this week - however, conditions will be less severe, thankfully.

Local weather expert, Louth Weather has updated social media with a forecast for the week ahead. here's what we can expect:

MONDAY - A mix of showers and sunny spells, but these less frequent than on Sunday and they shouldn't last long as they get blown by in the fresh westerly winds. Max 7°C. Showers dying out this evening and skies clearing.

Tonight will be generally dry. Fresh westerly winds should prevent a widespread frost, but some sheltered areas may see temperatures drop close to freezing.

TUESDAY - Similar to Monday; windy with a mix of showers and sunny spells. Max 7°C.

WEDNESDAY - Rain at times throughout the day. Moderate SW winds freshening later. Max 10°C.

THURSDAY - A wet start, but turning brighter with showers during the morning. Moderate to fresh westerly winds. Cold at 5°C, so some wintry precipitation over the mountains.

FRIDAY - A cloudy day with rain at times. Fresh to strong SW winds. Milder at 11°C.

THE WEEKEND - Windy. On the mild side at 10°C. Saturday looks cloudy but mostly dry. Rain arriving Saturday night will likely linger into Sunday.

FURTHER OUTLOOK - The Atlantic continues to dominate. Another low expected to bring more rain on Monday. Colder Monday and Tuesday.