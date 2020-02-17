Weather
LOUTH WEATHER: Forecast 'not as unsettled' as recent weeks
Forecast
After a series of strong storms in recent weeks, it looks like the unsettled weather will remain this week - however, conditions will be less severe, thankfully.
Local weather expert, Louth Weather has updated social media with a forecast for the week ahead. here's what we can expect:
MONDAY - A mix of showers and sunny spells, but these less frequent than on Sunday and they shouldn't last long as they get blown by in the fresh westerly winds. Max 7°C. Showers dying out this evening and skies clearing.
Tonight will be generally dry. Fresh westerly winds should prevent a widespread frost, but some sheltered areas may see temperatures drop close to freezing.
TUESDAY - Similar to Monday; windy with a mix of showers and sunny spells. Max 7°C.
WEDNESDAY - Rain at times throughout the day. Moderate SW winds freshening later. Max 10°C.
THURSDAY - A wet start, but turning brighter with showers during the morning. Moderate to fresh westerly winds. Cold at 5°C, so some wintry precipitation over the mountains.
FRIDAY - A cloudy day with rain at times. Fresh to strong SW winds. Milder at 11°C.
THE WEEKEND - Windy. On the mild side at 10°C. Saturday looks cloudy but mostly dry. Rain arriving Saturday night will likely linger into Sunday.
FURTHER OUTLOOK - The Atlantic continues to dominate. Another low expected to bring more rain on Monday. Colder Monday and Tuesday.
