Louth County Council should “leave no stone unturned” to complete Narrow Water Bridge

Local councillor Antóin Watters has said that Louth County Council should “leave no stone unturned” in their efforts to complete the Narrow Water Bridge Project.

Sinn Fein councillor Watters, once again raised the issue at the February meeting of Louth County Council this morning.

Cllr Watters said: “this project is a vital piece of infrastructure in the development of tourism around the north Louth area and it was included in the New Decade, New Approach Deal which saw the institutions restored in at Stormont. We need to push ahead with this and pursue all avenues to get this shovel ready project under construction.”

Cllr Watters welcomed the positive response from the Chief Executive when he requested that Louth County Council make contact with the relevant ministers in the north to discuss the project and how it can be moved forward.

The Chief Executive confirmed that she will write to the North/South Ministerial Council on the matter stating that they had not included Louth County Council in their last review of the Project.

Speaking after the meeting Cllr Watters said: “this is a very positive step for the Narrow Water Bridge Project. As Louth County Council hold the planning permission and are the leader partner they should be consulted on each and every element of the Project. As we are the people leading this we should leave no stone unturned in our efforts to get it completed.”