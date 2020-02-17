Louth councillor's motion highlights issue of no legal right to personal assistance in Ireland

Local councillor Erin McGreehan successfully passed a motion regarding the issue of Personal Assistant Service for disabled people at Louth County Council’s February’s meeting this morning.

The Motion stated: ‘That Louth County Council supports the right to Personal Assistance Service (PAS) for disabled people to have freedom, choice and control over all aspects of their lives to enable them to fully participate in an inclusive society as equals. That this local authority would call on the Government to enact legislation to standardise and fund additional PA hours.’

Speaking on the motion, Fianna Fail cllr. McGreehan stated that personal assistants “are a necessary requirement for people with disabilities to become self-determining, to be full citizens in this society with access to supports that enable them to take charge of their life, to engage with the world as they see fit”.

Cllr McGreehan’s motion was a follow-up on a motion that was passed in Dail Eireann on November 19, 2019.

The Councillor highlighted that currently there is no legal right to personal assistance in Ireland. There is no standardized procedure or application process and those in receipt of this support have no security regarding the continuation or extent of their service due to lack of legislative protection.

In 2017, 84 percent of those in receipt of a PA service received less than three hours a day and 42 percent of these people were in receipt of between one and five hours a week. This is only an average of 42 minutes a day. As far back as 1996, it was identified that an average need for 10 hours of PA service per person per week could only respond to essential personal care needs, not quality of life requirements and it would certainly not enable full participation in the community.

Cllr McGreehan said she believes that Independent Living is about “disabled people having the freedom to have the same choices that everyone else’ and is about ‘choosing what aspects of social, economic and political life disabled people want to participate in. It is about having control over your life, to have a family, to get a job, to participate socially and to realise your goals and dreams.”