Deaths in Louth - Monday February 17 2020
The death has occurred of Katherine (Kitty) Harvie (née Cryan) of Thomas Street, Dundalk, Louth / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon
February 16th, 2020, peacefully in her 90th year, in the excellent care of the nurses and staff of Moorehall Lodge, Drogheda.
Pre-deceased by her much-loved husband Jim (Otago, New Zealand) and by her brothers Dominic, Fr Michael, and Cyril.
Sadly missed and remembered with love by her sister Mary Fahy, her brother John (Otto) Cryan, sisters-in-law Collette and Imelda, her nephews, nieces, relatives, New Zealand connections and friends.
Removal to St. Nathy’s Cathedral on Thursday February 20 arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by interment in Kilcolman (old) cemetery.
May she rest in peace
