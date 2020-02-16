Two Louth businessmen feature on Ireland's Richest People 2020 List

Two Louth billionaires have appeared in the Sunday Independents Rich List for 2020.

Larry Goodman ranks 7th on the list and founder of Glen Dimplex Martin Naughton features 14th on the list of Ireland's richest people.

The list is topped by the Mistry family who are worth about €13.8 billion. They are involved in a number of different industries including technology and construction.

82-year-old Louth beef baron Larry is the richest person in the wee county. The list reveals he has an estimated wealth of around €2.8 billion.

Coming in 14th on the list was Dundalk man Martin Naughton who founded the Glen Dimplex group. He has amassed a fortune worth €1.75 billion.