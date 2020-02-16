Dundalk girl Allie (6) struts her stuff at New York Fashion Week

Dundalk girl Allie Farrell strutted her stuff walking down the catwalk at New York Fashion week last week.

Despite the fact that Allie is only six, this is not her first time walking down a runway.

Allie made her catwalk debut at Paris Fashion Week when she was just three years old!

She has also taken part in New York Fashion Week 2017, London Fashion Week 2018 and 2019 and Paris Fashion Week.

Last week, Allie walked the runway at New York Fashion week and was thrilled to have her image shown on a billboard in Times Square.

Speaking to the Sun Allie's Mum Stacey said: "It was a very ­surreal moment. Allie was so excited and just couldn’t believe it was her up there for the world to see.

“We stood and stared up at the big screen on Times Square for over an hour watching her photo appear time and time again.

“It was freezing cold but we didn’t care. It was such a ­special moment for us both and something we’ll never forget.”

Allie's Instagram account gives her 10,000 followers a glimpse into her glamourous, jet-setting life as she travel around the world with her mum in tow as a world-famous child model.