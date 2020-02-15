STORM DENNIS

Yellow wind warning in place for Louth on Sunday as storm Dennis returns

Louth is included in the Yellow wind warning

Met Eireann has issued a Yellow Weather warning for strong winds tomorrow (Sunday) when storm Dennis is due to return. 

The national weather forecaster said: 

"Southwest winds with mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h, gusting 90 to 110km/h, strongest on hills and coasts with the risk of coastal flooding." 

The weather warning is in place until 11pm on Sunday. 

Meanwhile local weather expert Louth weather said: 

"A dry sunny start to Sunday. A showery day with some sunny spells. As I've outlined before winds will be stronger than Saturday, strongest early afternoon with gusts up to 80kph. Cooler at 7°C."  