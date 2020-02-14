Yellow weather warning issued for Louth as Storm Dennis approaches

Met Éireann have just issued a yellow weather warning for Louth and the whole country as Storm Dennis approaches.

According to the Status Yellow - wind warning issued today, Met Éireann are forecasting "very squally Southerly winds veering Southwesterly with mean speeds 50 to 65 km/hr gusts to around 100 km/hr, strongest on exposed coasts and hills. Winds moderating from the Northwest later."

This warning is valid from 3am to 8pm on Saturday February 15.

Met Éireann have also issued a Status Yellow - rainfall warning for Louth and the rest of the country. According to the warning, which is valid from 6am to 9pm on Saturday, there will be spells of heavy, locally thundery rain on Saturday, which Met Éireann say "will lead to some flooding."

