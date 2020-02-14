Over three times as many litter fines issued in Drogheda as issued in Dundalk so far in 2020

There has been more than three times as many litter fines issued in Drogheda so far this year than has been issued in Dundalk according to information from Louth County Council.

101 litter fines were issued in Louth in January. 18 of these fines were issued in the Dundalk urban area, while 58 in Drogheda urban area and 25 in the remaining county wide area.

Looking at the number of fines issued in Louth over the past six months, it can be seen that 127 litter fines were issued in the Dundalk urban area, while 229 were issued in Drogheda urban area.

In total so far this year, Louth County Council have carried out 243 investigations in relation to litter enforcement in the county.



