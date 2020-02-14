Deaths in Louth - Friday February 14 2020

The death has occurred of Betty Clements (née Dalton) of De LaSalle Crescent, Ardee, Louth, A92 A376 / Meath

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her daughter Gayle.

Sadly missed by her loving family, husband David, sons Mark, Ronald, James and Nigel, daughters Elizabeth, Suzanne and Denise, sister Margaret, brothers Tommy and Michael, 15 grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, neices, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Elizabeth Kierans, Milltown Grange, Castlebellingham (Eircode A91 H6K7) on Friday and Saturday from 4 pm to 9 pm.

Removal on Sunday morning to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady Ardee, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.00 pm. Burial afterwards in Old St Mary's Cemetery, Ardee.

House private on Sunday for removal.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Ardee Hospice Homecare.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Briege Farrell (née Ogle) of Point Road, Dundalk, Louth, A91 W2P5

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Louth County Hospital. Beloved wife of Gerard, mother of Grace, Ciarán, Kevin and Jenny, daughter of Moira and the late Robert and sister of Mary, Ann, John, Robert, Kay, Brendan, Neil and the late Jimmy.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, daughters, sons, mother, sisters, brothers, grandchildren, Aaron, Oisín, Allie, Fionn and Toby, mother-in-law Kathleen, son-in-law Brian, Ciarán's partner Stacey, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home on Friday and Saturday from 2pm to 7pm and on Sunday from 12 noon to 3pm.

Removal on Monday at 10.30am, proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the North Louth Hospice and Homecare Foundation and Palliative Care, Louth County Hospital c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes.

House private on Sunday evening and Monday morning, please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Geraldine Lawless of Mulholland Avenue, Dundalk, Louth, A91 Y2H9

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Moorhall Lodge Nursing Home, Ardee on February 13, 2020. Geraldine much loved sister of Sheila Lynch, Billy and the late Pat, Norah and Nan.

She will be sadly missed by her sister, brother, brother-in-law Phil, sister-in-law Ann, nieces, nephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, and great-great-grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home in Mulholland Avenue, A91 Y2H9 from 11am on Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning at St. Patrick’s Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace



