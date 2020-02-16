Tosin Bankole: ‘I really do miss Dundalk and cannot wait to come back!’

Tosin Bankole, singer at Toshín. Founded in 2016, Toshín take their influences from motown to modern soul/RnB artists such as Tank and the Bangas and Anderson Paak. Their debut EP Get Your Life is out February 14

Can you tell us a bit about where you grew up in Dundalk?

I grew up around the Armagh road not too far from the lisdoo and went to school at The Marist which wasn’t too far from there.

Can you tell us a bit about your new EP Get Your Life?

Get Your Life is about getting your life! It's about feeling good about yourself, and being the best you can be. It's also a mixture of emotions; “Oh Lord” a track from the EP is about daddy issues, “Seriously another track is about being a queen, and “Eat Sleep” is about trying to get the ride. Isn't that what we all go through?”

What sparked your interest in music?

Singing in the church choir form a very young age made me fall in love with singing and then participating in school talent shows made me realise this is something I would like to do for the rest of my life then taking it a step further and studying a degree in commercial modern music made me realise this is what I definitely would like to do forever.

You've already had a lot of success with your band Toshín - can you tell us what the biggest highlight has been so far?

My biggest highlight with Toshín so far would definitely be opening the Body and Soul mainstage at Electric Picnic 2019, was such a great experience that I will never forget!

Who are your biggest influences as a band?

I guess we all come from slightly different musical backgrounds so there’s a lot of different stuff in there. Artists like Snarky Puppy, Tank and the Bangas, Hiatus Kayote.

Where would your dream gig be and who would be your dream artist to collaborate with?

My dream gig would be to play The Madison Square Garden and I would love to write and perform a song with Tank and the Bangas

What are your plans for this year? Any more projects coming up?

After we release the EP and finish up our irish tour we would like to play a few shows in the UK and Berlin so those are goals we have set ourselves before the end of the year. We are working on recording a live studio version of the EP with a live crowd in the next few months.

What would your perfect day be?

My perfect day would be chilling in the studio with my band with a few cans working on new music or just hanging out listening to music.

How do you like to relax?

Watching RuPauls Drag race on netflix with loads of apple juice and snacks

How would you describe Dundalk people?

The people of Dundalk are great craic! Super friendly and always happy to help. I really do miss the town and cannot wait to come back!!