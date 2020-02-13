LOUTH WEATHER: 'Unsettled few days ahead' for Wee County

This weekend looks set to bring strong winds from tomorrow through to Tuesday, with gusts of up to 75kph possible.

Local weather expert Louth Weather gave a forecast for the region over the next five days - it doesn't make for good reading:

"A very unsettled few days ahead as low pressure systems pass close to Ireland. The first of these passed over us last night and actually produced stronger winds than the much-hyped Storm Ciara. A bit af a lull today then it's strong winds from Friday to Tuesday.

"Friday: A band of rain will push through during the morning followed by sunny spells and showers. SW winds gusting to 60kph, strongest around midday and easing through the afternoon. Mild at 11°C.

"SATURDAY - Wet and windy. South to southwest winds gusting to 75kph. Mild at 11°C.

"SUNDAY - A mix of sunny spells and showers. SW winds remain strong all day, gusting to 75kph at times. Cooler at 7°C.

"Monday will be similar to Sunday with fewer showers and a bit less wind. Much the same again on Tuesday but the winds will eventually fade later in the day. The rest of the week looks more settled as high pressure to the south has more influence over our weather."