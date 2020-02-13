Man’s driving came to national attention after Garda Twitter post

A 23-year-old motorist, whose driving came to national attention after a photo of a speed gun reading was shared on the official Garda Twitter account, appeared before Dundalk district court charged with dangerous driving.

The court was told Cathal McKeon of Glenard, Kilbride, Ashbourne was on his way home after buying a car in Donegal and did not realise he was travelling at 211kph on the M1.

His 141 DL registered Volkswagen Golf was detected speeding at 211 kilometres an hour at Drumleck, Castlebellingham on the M1 southbound shortly after 1pm last Saturday week, where a 120 kilometres per hour limit applied.

The defence solicitor said his client, a trainee quantity surveyor, had purchased the car in Donegal and was travelling home when he was stopped by gardaí.

He said the car had a 2.0 litre diesel engine and Mr. McKeon was not used to driving a car with that engine size.

The solicitor added his client’s driving documents were fully in order and he didn’t realise the speed he was travelling at.

He offered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of careless driving.

The arresting Garda said: “It’s a crazy speed. In fairness he has never come before the courts before and apologised immediately”.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan told the defendant: “I hope you’ve learnt your less.

“I hope there won’t be a repeat of it.”

She imposed a €300 fine for careless driving and said she would exercise her discretion and not disqualify him from driving.”